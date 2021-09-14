education funding

-
Today on Stateside, Michigan schools get access to piles of money for COVID relief. Also, mapping a path for the state’s transition to clean energy. And a…
-
Tuesday afternoon in the library at East Kentwood High School, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat at a table surrounded by students and signed a statewide…
-
Today on Stateside, K-12 education receives a historical boost, and Detroit filmmaker dream hampton talks art and social justice. Then, using drones to…
-
The Michigan House of Representatives has proposed a change to the way the state allocates funding to public universities. The proposed plan would tie…
-
A deadlock on the state Supreme Court could allow taxpayer funds to go to religious and other non-public schools. The money would partially reimburse the…
-
Today on Stateside, a new report calls on Michigan lawmakers to deal with the funding disparities between the state's poorest and wealthiest school…
-
Any growth in state education spending over the past five years is being eaten up by greater teacher retiree system costs, according to a new report from…
-
If you think about public schools in Michigan with declining student populations and funding, chances are you think of Detroit. Those issues have been…
-
Michigan’s public schools lost in court today. Multiple public school organizations and the ACLU sued the state over a multi-million dollar budget…
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed has proposed a sweeping overhaul of Michigan’s public education systems that would increase school…