education gap

-
If a third-grader scores poorly on standardized math and reading tests, there may be more to the problem than just the school. That's according to an…
-
A new pilot program in Grand Rapids will try to raise student achievement at high-poverty schools.Education Trust-Midwest announced Monday it's launching…
-
Well, it’s Labor Day weekend, unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, and this in itself seems horribly unfair.Weren’t we still shoveling snow a…
-
Closing the skills gap is the most critical issue facing Michigan’s future. That’s according to Gov. Rick Snyder, who made the remarks during his second…
-
Our State of Opportunity team has been diving into the issue school funding over the past couple months.The vast majority of Michigan K-12 schools get…
-
Over at our State of Opportunity website, we've been on Gap Watch: achievement gaps, literacy gaps, technology gaps, gender gaps, etc.Our latest…