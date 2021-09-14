education spending

-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she wants to use federal COVID relief funds and a surprise increase in state tax revenue to invest more in public education…
Michigan decided last week to collect sales tax from online businesses -- which could increase the state's tax revenue by almost $250 million in the next…
Gov. Rick Snyder signed the state’s nearly $17 billion education budget in Ypsilanti today.The $16.8 billion fiscal year 2019 Education Omnibus budget,…
A $57 billion spending plan that boosts base K-12 funding and road construction has been approved by the Michigan Legislature.The budget, which takes…
Teachers in Michigan’s second-largest school district are taking big cuts in their new contract.The two-year contract approved this week includes wage and…
State House lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would change how a program originally created to help Michiganders go to college can be…
Later this month, a new report detailing how much it costs to educate students in Michigan will be released.Nearly a year ago, the governor’s 21st Century…
Teachers unions held early morning rallies today at schools across Michigan.Teachers and others took part in so-called ‘walk-in’ events in Detroit,…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers are making third-graders' reading proficiency a significant focus this year. They have unspecified…