Flint’s Emergency Manager submitted his letter of resignation today. Ed Kurtz has long said he planned to step down at the close of the fiscal year at the…
Flint’s emergency manager will unveil the city’s budget plan for next year later today.Elected officials in most Michigan cities have spent the past month…
A Saginaw area school district that's closed its doors has now asked the state to review its finances.That's the first step toward a state appointed…
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) - The state-appointed emergency manager for Highland Park's public schools has revoked diplomas awarded last year to 18…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A lawsuit seeking to block the appointment of Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr has been dismissed.Activist Robert Davis said…
A battle is brewing over where the city of Flint will get its tap water.Last month, the Flint city council voted to join a project to get fresh water from…
The Flint City Council has taken a first step toward taking back control of the city’s finances.The council last night unanimously passed a resolution…
The Flint city council is expected to vote tonight on a plan that may set the stage for the city to emerge from state oversight. The council will consider…
The Flint city council has delayed a decision on whether to take part in a quarter billion dollar project to tap water from Lake Huron for the city’s…
Governor Snyder will name an emergency financial manager for Detroit today and groups that oppose the move are gearing up.Some Detroiters fiercely believe…