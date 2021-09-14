-
Advocates for low-income families, policy think tanks, church organizations and other community-based agencies met in Lansing today to discuss Governor…
-
The state Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on a road funding proposal that includes a possible income tax rollback.A state Senate panel approved a…
-
The state House has approved a Republican plan to boost road funding by about $1 billion a year. It would shift most of the money from existing funds in…
-
A state House panel is eyeing the elimination of a tax credit for working poor families to help come up with more money for roads.Representative Jeff…
-
What has happened to the once-esteemed Earned Income Tax Credit? Everyone used to love it.The EITC is the target this week as state House Republicans…
-
Road repair isn't the only issue at stake when we head to the polls next month to decide the fate of Proposal 1. The Earned Income Tax Credit is part of…
-
In an apparent attempt to pander to voters, the Michigan Legislature is rushing to pass an election year income tax cut. This is a little baffling,…
-
Each week we talk Michigan politics with Susan Demas, political analyst for Michigan Information and Research Service, and Ken Sikkema, former Senate…
-
The Michigan League for Human Services is pressuring lawmakers in Michigan who voted last year cut tax credits for working poor families.The earned income…
-
The report was put out by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Its authors write there is "significant room for improvement" in how states tax…