Election 2010

-
Remember that time when there was just nothing better than being a Republican governor? When it was almost a given that the next Republican candidate for…
-
A report by the Brennan Center for Justice, the National Institute on Money in State Politics, and the Justice at State Campaign says the outside money…
-
A new report says anonymous donors have a growing influence in Michigan election campaigns.The study by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network says…
-
Michigan lawmakers, both new and returning, are at the state Capitol today being sworn into the state Legislature. The 2011 session began at noon. Laura…
-
As we've been reporting, yesterday was the last day for candidates who ran in Michigan’s 2010 election to report how much money they raised during the…
-
Candidates who ran in Michigan's 2010 election have until today to report just how much money they raised and spent during the 2010 campaign.The Detroit…
-
The Lansing State Journal takes a look today at what Lansing Mayor Virg Bernro has been up to since losing the Michigan gubernational election earlier…
-
Kathy Barks Hoffman, of the Associated Press, has a great piece in the South Bend Tribune that takes a look at what went wrong for Democrats in the state…
-
by Niala Boodhoo of Changing GearsThis week's election brought a new sheen of red to the Great Lakes states: with the Republican party seizing control of…
-
Outgoing Secretary of State Terry Lynn Land had expected 52% of eligible voters to show up at the polls yesterday. The unofficial tally stands at 45%…