Election 2011

The results of the November eighth election in Benton Harbor stand.Incumbent Mayor Wilce Cooke lost the election by eight votes. That’s less than one…
There’s an old saying I’m sure we’ve all heard: Be careful what you wish for, because you might get it. I think that’s where we are now, two days after…
In the small West Michigan city of Montague, a new mayor was elected even though he had fewer votes than his challenger.That's because his challenger had…
Michiganders went to the polls yesterday and elected mayors in three large cities, recalled a Republican state lawmaker and voted for a new city charter…
Legislative RecallState Representative Paul Scott is the first Michigan lawmaker since 1983 to be recalled. Scott was targeted by the Michigan Education…
A former mayor in Jackson, Michigan will become mayor once again.Martin Griffin defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Dunigan.The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports…
Residents in the city of Ann Arbor voted in favor of two millages.One increases their taxes to pay for sidewalk repairs. The other is a renewal for street…
Update 11:54 p.m.Flint mayor Dayne Walling claims victory.Walling easily won re-election over challenger Darryl Buchanan.But Walling's victory is tempered…
Update 11:35 p.m.Rick Pluta just called in to say that Michigan State Representative Paul Scott (R-Grand Blanc) has been recalled. Scott conceded defeat…
Voters in Kalamazoo voted to make possession of an ounce or less of marijuana a "low" local police priority.Supporters of the effort said police in the…