Election 2012

-
Remember that time when there was just nothing better than being a Republican governor? When it was almost a given that the next Republican candidate for…
-
Watch Peg + Cat weekdays on WV PBS at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; also on weekends at 8 a.m. PBS KIDS’ newest animated preschool series Peg + Cat is coming to WV...
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A federal appeals court has no problem with a Michigan law that bars a presidential candidate from running in the general election…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The top Republican in the Michigan Senate says he has concerns with calls to divide the state's Electoral College votes…
-
Michigan’s 16 delegates to the Electoral College have officially cast their votes for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.The President…
-
Listen to the full interview.The Michigan legislature enters the lame duck session this week. Republicans held onto a majority in the State House, so…
-
It’s time for a post-mortem edition of It’s Just Politics and, as the saying goes, it’s time for political reporters to come down from the hills after the…
-
It was a close race, but the votes have been counted and Democrat Gary McDowell conceded the 1st Congressional district race to incumbent Republican…
-
On Weekend Edition, Rina Miller talks with Michigan Radio's political analyst Jack Lessenberry about some of the biggest news stories of the week. This…
-
President Obama defeated one Michigan native Tuesday night, but in doing so contributed directly to the landslide victory of another.Obama’s victories in…