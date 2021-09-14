Election 2013

-
Each week we talk Michigan politics with Ken Sikkema, former Senate Majority Leader and Senior Policy Fellow at Public Sector Consultants, and Susan…
On today's show, we took a look at key election results from around the state, from marijuana to gay rights. How did you vote? And what's the take away…
Former medical center chief Mike Duggan will be the next mayor of financially troubled Detroit, beating Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon 55% to 45%.…
So, is there any overall meaning to yesterday’s elections, at least in Michigan? Or is it a case, as former House Speaker Tip O‘Neill said, that “all…
It was a long shot.The carp was running as a write-in candidate, and we all know how hard it can be to get voters to spell your name right (amiright, Mike…
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero says he hopes Tuesday’s election results will put an end to “sniping” in city politics.Bernero easily won his third term as the…
Here are the election results for the races we watched here at Michigan Radio.Please go to your county's election page for more detailed results in your…
Voters in three more Michigan cities approved ballot questions today decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.Ballot proposals in Lansing, Jackson and…
Voters in Detroit elected Mike Duggan as mayor of Detroit.Duggan, the former CEO of the Detroit Medical Center, campaigned hard in Detroit neighborhoods…
Voters in Royal Oak approved by a wide margin a local ordinance that protects people from discrimination based on sexual orientation.Royal Oak is the 30th…