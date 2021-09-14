Election 2014

-
The 2014 election cycle saw unprecedented fundraising by political action committees in Michigan.Big With that came a major increase in money raised by…
It’s already been a month since Election Day, but Democrats in Michigan are continuing to sort out just what happened.It’s fair to say it wasn’t all bad…
Michigan had the lowest turnout in a Governor’s race this year since the John Engler-Geoffrey Fieger face-off of 1998. And, while a lot of Republicans sat…
Freshman year in Congress isn't that different from freshman year in college.Michigan has five new "rookie representatives-elect" that now have to worry…
Shiawassee County Commissioners could authorize laying off half the sheriff’s department this week.Last week, voters rejected a millage hike that would…
The overall voter turnout for Michigan was a bit underwhelming this election cycle - less than half of those people eligible to vote in Michigan showed up…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers' first order of business after the election was picking new leaders.Republicans on Thursday chose Arlan Meekhof…
A Republican wave on Tuesday.Or was it? In Michigan, there is plenty of evidence that it was not, despite being a very good year for Republicans…
Hahaha! No. We're just kidding. It's really hard. But we were serious about there being only two steps. We looked into this question as part of our MI…
Earlier this week, when he won his second term, Governor Rick Snyder thanked his family, he thanked his supporters and he gave a shout-out to the Great…