Election 2015

After six years at city hall, Flint Mayor Dayne Walling only has a few days to clean out his office to make way for his successor. Walling lost his bid…
Flint voters have chosen a new mayor.Karen Weaver was surrounded by jubilant supporters last night as she rolled to victory in Flint’s mayor’s…
LANSING A pair of Lansing city council members won their re-election bids, as a third fell to a political newcomer.Incumbent Carol Wood picked up the most…
There’s not much on the ballot in Michigan tomorrow, but what is there is sparking controversy.There are primaries for three state house seats.The…
Lansing voters may do away with “golden parachutes” for top city appointees.A charter amendment on next week’s ballot would limit executive contracts to…
Flint’s problem-plagued drinking water is expected to play a significant role in next week’s election for mayor. For more than a year, people in Flint…
Time’s running out faster than you may think to mail an absentee ballot for next week’s election. Roughly half of the votes in some of next week’s…
Last night’s mayoral debate in Flint included several personal attacks between the candidates.The moderators questioned incumbent Mayor Dayne Walling and…
The federal government is being asked to investigate a city council election in Lansing. Voters in two city wards up for election next month have been…
Today was the last day for Flint residents to register to vote in next month’s mayoral election. But some people in Flint don’t want to wait for a change…