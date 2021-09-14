Election 2018

-
Fresh off statewide defeats in 2018, Michigan’s Republican Party picked new leadership Saturday.“Are you ready to win in 2020!” National Republican Party…
There are now a record number of women in Congress, and several of them are from Michigan. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) now represents…
Voter turnout during Michigan's 2018 midterms was the highest it's been in 56 years. The unofficial results released by the State of Michigan put 2018…
Starting in January, Michigan will have a Democrat in the governor’s seat. Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer won the office in Tuesday's midterm election.…
Today on Stateside, breaking down the results of the midterm elections, which saw record high numbers of voters participate. Plus, the leaders behind the…
In a race that was too close to call Tuesday night, Elissa Slotkin has officially won in the 8th Congressional District, narrowly unseating two-term…
The midterm election is over. In Michigan, it was a big night for Democrats in two of the top races in the state.Zach Gorchow is the editor of Gongwer…
Michigan voters have approved a wide-ranging constitutional amendment that will allow people to register and vote on the day on an election, request…
Democrats got one seat closer to taking the majority in the U. S. House with Haley Stevens' victory in the 11th U.S. House District.Stevens, of Rochester…
Voters have overwhelmingly passed Proposal 18-2, amending the Michigan Constitution to move redistricting out of the Legislature and to a commission.The…