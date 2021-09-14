Election 2020

-
A federal judge has ordered sanctions and fines against attorney Sidney Powell and other attorneys who filed lawsuits alleging fraud in Michigan's…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office will look into allegations of "potentially fraudulent activity" among people making false claims…
-
An activist group in Northern Michigan is asking past donors to Republican Congressmen Jack Bergman’s campaign to cut off the money.Bergman was one of…
-
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says Michigan has finished the most comprehensive election audit in the state’s history. In short – there was no…
-
Two men are facing charges of making election-related threats against three Michigan officials.U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and…
-
First, they lost in court. Now, four pro-Trump attorneys who tried to overturn Michigan’s 2020 presidential election results could lose their ability to…
-
The pro-Trump attorneys who tried to overturn Michigan’s presidential election results are now facing some possible professional repercussions.Michigan…
-
As Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States, a group of more than 40 people watched on through an online…
-
On Wednesday, the nation turns to Washington D.C. to watch the Inauguration of the 46th U.S. President Joe Biden. Among those in the unusually small,…
-
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday. Follow live special coverage throughout the day.