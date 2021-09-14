-
Today, on Stateside, changes to Michigan’s election laws move through the legislature. Plus, one Detroit chef talks about seizing the moment to expand her…
-
The state Senate elections committee is prepared to take up some voting reform bills Tuesday.Republicans introduced 39 bills they claim are in response to…
-
Michigan’s Secretary of State is at odds with State Senate Republicans over appearing before a committee to testify on election security.The state Senate…
-
Experts on Michigan election law say GOP proposals would create unconstitutional obstacles to votingRepublican state lawmakers are working to push a package of 39 election-related bills through the Michigan Legislature. The bills would change state…
-
There are now multiple lawsuits originating from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and his supporters attempting to stop the certification of…
-
The state House has approved a bill meant to clarify a controversial new law limiting what local officials can say publicly about ballot questions.Civic…
-
The Michigan Senate has approved campaign finance legislation that would write the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission…
-
The Michigan Bureau of Elections says Gov. Rick Snyder did not break campaign finance laws during his State of the State speech last month.The bureau…
-
It's Sunshine Week, an annual push for open government and the public’s right to know stuff.Democrats in the state House tied the introduction of a…
-
A House committee meeting in Lansing was interrupted today by a group of about 50 protestors angry over proposed election law changes.The House…