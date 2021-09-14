-
Today on Stateside, four Michigan congressmen have signed on to a legal brief in support of a Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to nullify Michigan’s…
Representative-elect Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) says she and 45 other newly elected members of the U.S. Congress plan to push U.S. House Speaker Nancy…
Voters went to the polls yesterday in several cities across the state, including Jackson, Kalamazoo and Kalkaska.Michigan Radio’s senior news analyst Jack…
Here are election results from the major races we are following. (Scroll for results)(Winners in Bold)The Michigan State House will remain under…
We've told you how Proposal 1 went down in spectacular defeat. You can see vote tallies on that statewide ballot measure here.Elsewhere in Michigan,…
Rick Snyder wins another term as Governor and the Republicans almost run the table in statewide races. Millions and millions of dollars were spent on…
Here are the election results for the races we're watching here at Michigan Radio.Please go to your county's election page for more detailed results in…
Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark gave us a nice overview of some of results from yesterday's election.To find more local election results, you can visit your…
Election results from across the state are in as voters from more than 200 communities held local election’s yesterday.In West Michigan, the nearly…
Legislative RecallState Representative Paul Scott is the first Michigan lawmaker since 1983 to be recalled. Scott was targeted by the Michigan Education…