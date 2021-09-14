-
Updated at 1:00 p.m. on July 29, 2021The City of Dearborn will offer sample ballots in Arabic at all polling sites for the primary election next week,…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office will look into allegations of "potentially fraudulent activity" among people making false claims…
-
Senate Republicans who investigated Michigan's presidential election say there was no widespread or systemic fraud.In a report Wednesday, they also urge…
-
Michigan's Board of State Canvassers deadlocked Thursday on certifying a petition that seeks to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act that…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday she will veto Republican-sponsored election bills if they are sent to her desk. But she does not expect that will…
-
The Michigan Bureau of Elections says a petition campaign to initiate a law to curtail the governor’s use of emergency powers has gathered the signatures…
-
Hearings are expected to begin soon in the Michigan Legislature on a 39-bill Republican election package aimed at reversing absentee ballot access and…
-
Experts on Michigan election law say GOP proposals would create unconstitutional obstacles to votingRepublican state lawmakers are working to push a package of 39 election-related bills through the Michigan Legislature. The bills would change state…
-
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced her new legislative agenda for elections in a press conference Monday. The agenda calls for sweeping…
-
On Stateside, the state Senate passed a bill this week that allows local and county clerks to begin preparing absentee ballots a day ahead of the…