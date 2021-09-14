-
Electors gathered today at their state capitols to formalize Donald Trump's election to the presidency. As expected, Michigan's 16 electors cast their…
-
A lot of attention is being paid today to the usually almost-anonymous job of being a presidential elector.This afternoon at the state Capitol, in the…
-
I have been a staunch defender of the Electoral College, that quaint mechanism left over from the early days of the republic. You may well know how it…
-
A bill that would change how Michigan allocates its electoral college votes is back in the mix in Lansing.Republican state representatives Cindy Gamrat,…
-
LANSING (AP) - Michigan Republicans are exploring whether to change the rules so their presidential candidate can net electoral votes without having to…
-
A plan to change the way Michigan awards its electoral votes for president got largely panned at a state House hearing on Monday.The legislation would…
-
A state House panel is scheduled to meet Monday to consider changing the way Michigan awards its Electoral College votes for president.Right now, the…
-
Right now, Michigan has 14 representatives in Congress, but that number could drop to 13. That's because Michigan's population is predicted to drop,…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says she supports changing the state's current winner-take-all system in presidential…
-
Michigan Republicans said this weekend they want to change the course of future presidential races by changing how the state allocates its electoral…