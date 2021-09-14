-
A new report found Michigan’s energy use changed dramatically during the first few months of the pandemic.In the second quarter electricity use dropped by…
-
Early in February, Eastern Michigan University canceled classes due to a sloppy snowstorm. But it didn’t cancel a big event it had planned for a long time…
-
The Home Builders Association of Michigan wants to remove Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) from the state's residential building code.AFCIs use a…
-
Michigan could deregulate the electricity market, allowing people to choose where they buy electricity.In downtown Frankenmuth there are two very popular…
-
Many biologists, politicians, and other say the threat of Asian carp getting into the Great Lakes is cause for concern. The silver carp are especially a…
-
Asian carp have been making their way up the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers toward the Great Lakes for decades. Bighead and silver carp are the species…
-
Michigan Democratic Senator Carl Levin says he will introduce legislation next week in Congress to create electric vehicle charging stations on Capitol…
-
If you walk into a gas station or a party store in the city of Detroit, you might see a flyer taped up, advertising "help with gas and lights."But the…