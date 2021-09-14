electric bills

-
The Michigan Public Service Commission says DTE Energy can raise residential electricity rates by nearly 9%, starting in May. That's roughly a $6 per…
-
Margaret Lewis is a retired court reporter who lives in a big, older home in Highland Park -- the kind you say has "good bones," because it needs some…
-
The U.S. EPA estimates that companies in Michigan waste up to a third of the energy they buy because of inefficient buildings and equipment.But most of…
-
The state of Michigan, several energy providers, and a mine operator have all agreed in principle on a plan that could put a stop to costly rate payments…
-
The cost of electricity could jump dramatically next month in the Upper Peninsula.Residents there might have to start paying to keep a coal plant open…
-
Michigan could deregulate the electricity market, allowing people to choose where they buy electricity.In downtown Frankenmuth there are two very popular…