electric cars

Ford introduced the world this week to the Maverick — a smaller, hybrid truck. Concurrently, the demand for the electric F-150 Lightning is soaring with…
General Motors says it is setting a science-based target of carbon neutrality by 2040.The automaker says the vast majority of its cars, SUVs and pickups…
AutoTrader estimates car companies will sell significantly more new vehicles in 2021 than they did in 2020, and, more of those vehicles could be…
Michigan's two largest utilities are committing to help build a network of fast charging stations across Midwest states - including Illinois, Missouri,…
Today on Stateside, we talk to a leader in Michigan's Chaldean community about his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence about the future for detained…
People heading to the North American International Auto Show will be able to see some ready- or nearly -ready-to-buy cars, as well as concepts. Some of…
General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the automaker is fully committed to a zero emissions future. Those vehicles of the future are being developed using the…
Environmental groups say they welcome DTE Energy's proposal for $13 million in rebates to offset the cost of electric vehicle charging stations.Some of…
Consumers Energy is proposing a $7.5 million rebate and education pilot project to encourage electric vehicle adoption.If approved by the Michigan Public…
US carmakers are preparing for the possibility that some regions may eventually outlaw the internal combustion engine.Britta Gross is with General Motors.…