Residents are trying to stop a Michigan energy company from building a massive gas plant in Rives Township, a rural area north of Jackson known for its…
Update: Thursday, January 31, 5:09 p.m.Consumers Energy says residential customers can turn their thermostats back up after midnight on Thursday. The…
More Michiganders participated in state's program to generate on-site renewable energy in 2016 compared to 2015.The Michigan Public Service Commission's…
The Great Northeast Blackout of 2003 left parts of eight states and a chunk of Ontario — 55 million people — without power. As it turned out, the blackout…
The Next IdeaMichiganders might be using electricity the wrong way. A new report indicates Michigan might be able to meet projected energy shortfalls if…
Michigan and its Midwest electric grid operator, MISO, believe they've come up with a solution to a potential shortage of electricity that could happen as…
Some old city power lines turned deadly in Detroit this week, prompting calls to finally get rid of them altogether.Twelve-year-old K’Brianna Griffin was…
Michigan is asking its electric grid – known as MISO – to study ways to make electricity more reliable in the U.P.MISO manages electric transmission in 15…