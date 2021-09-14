-
Whitmer announces plan for EV charging stations in tourist destinations, rural towns along Lake MichiganGov. Whitmer has announced a number of other proposals to make Michigan more electric vehicle friendly.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined President Joe Biden Wednesday for an online event to promote the infrastructure bill that’s before Congress. The selling…
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Michigan Thursday to tout the Biden administration’s new fuel economy standards and a goal to significantly…
Today on Stateside, President Joe Biden visited Michigan on Tuesday to tour the Ford that will produce the new all-electric F-150 Lightning. Large crowds…
Senator Debbie Stabenow has introduced a new bill that would provide billions in tax credits aimed at incentivizing auto manufacturers to make products…
Today on Stateside, General Motors has announced that it's working toward a fully electric fleet. Two journalists talk us through what the change could…
General Motors says it is accelerating its development of electric vehicles, promising less expensive, longer-range electric vehicles within five years as…
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that bans the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles within 15 years.Brett Smith of the…
Ford Motor Company is building a new factory, on the grounds of its Rouge Complex in Dearborn.The new factory will build battery-electric F-150…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is making her mark on efforts to help Michigan’s auto industry make the transition into electric vehicles and new ways of…