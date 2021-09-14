elementary schools

-
Today on Stateside, between anemic state funding and fewer people in the classroom, many of Michigan’s public universities are facing challenging times.…
Kelly Mickel is alone, in her office, at four p.m. on a Tuesday. It’s a freaking miracle. Most days, the principal at Erickson Elementary in Ypsilanti…
They may be tiny, but the honeybee is a powerful force for good in our environment.Brian Peterson is a fifth-grade teacher in Rochester and the founder of…
It might not be Pamplona, but the annual "Running of the Ducks" at Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary School in Grand Rapids is its own time-honored tradition.…
Charlotte Mandziuk is spreading kindness on the playground. She's a fifth-grader at Maltby Intermediate School in Brighton, and by taking careful note of…