-
Michigan State University’s Eli and Edyth Broad Art Museum is hard to miss.The steel structure looks like some kind of strange spaceship among the…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University is teaming up with an Istanbul-based art organization on an exhibit…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More than 114,000 people visited the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum in East Lansing in its first year.The Lansing State…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - For years Eli Broad has said he wants to make his vast, collection of contemporary art accessible to the largest number of people…
-
East Lansing is your classic college town: a laid-back mix of beer, bongs and bookstores. But with the opening of a $45 million modern art museum,…
-
The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University will not open April 21st as scheduled due to construction problems. Instead, the…
-
A new multi-million dollar art museum at Michigan State University will open months later than planned. The Eli and Edythe Broad museum was supposed to be…