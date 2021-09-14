elijah cummings

-
“When our city needed a champion, he fought to get answers and justice.”That’s how Flint Mayor Karen Weaver describes Maryland Congressman Elijah…
-
Michigan’s Attorney General’s office has sent new documents to a congressional committee investigating the Flint water crisis.Since Democrats won control…
-
Democrats tried and failed today to get a congressional committee to subpoena documents from Michigan Governor Rick Snyder related to the Flint water…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder is once again being criticized by a top congressional Democrat.In a letter sent to the governor this week, Maryland Congressman Elijah…
-
Governor Snyder is expected to soon appear before a congressional committee investigating the Flint Water crisis. However, a top Democrat on the panel…
-
Flint’s drinking water crisis is getting more attention from Washington.Two senior members of Congress are due in Flint Monday.House Minority Whip Steny…