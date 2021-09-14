Elliott Larsen Act

-
UPDATED 7/28/21 @ 4:00 pm The Michigan Supreme Court is the next stop for the petition campaign to add LTBTQ protections to the state civil rights law.…
A state board will meet Monday to determine whether an initiative to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include LGBTQ protections will move ahead. The…
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether Michigan’s civil rights law protects people from discrimination based on sexual orientation.That…
Today, on Stateside, federal money is still trapped in a deadlock over Michigan’s budget. Plus, there’s an unconventional ring to wedding bells this past…
Some voters are concerned about harassment or intimidation when they go to vote. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights says it that happens to you, it…
Many Michiganders have heard of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. It's been in the news most recently because of a petition drive to expand the law's…
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved language Tuesday afternoon for a new petition drive that would expand protections for the LGBTQ…
Today on Stateside, we spoke with Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI 6) about escalating tensions with Iran after the assassination of one of that country’s top…
In Michigan, you can be fired because you are gay. You can be denied housing in some instances. You can be denied service at a restaurant, a bar, a…
Today on Stateside, lawmakers are again proposing an expansion of the state's Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for Michigan’s LGBTQ…