A former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is facing embezzlement charges.The Attorney General’s office filed…
State police say they discovered $63,000 hidden above ceiling tiles in the home of a Michigan priest who is accused of embezzling millions.The search was…
Catholic non-profit Opus Bono Sacerdotii has begun fundraising for Lansing-area priest Father Jonathan Wehrle’s legal and living expenses following last…
A woman who worked for the city of Detroit has pleaded guilty to stealing $265,000.Masharn Franklin worked in Detroit's audit and payroll department where…
A man who embezzled nearly $19 million from a suburban Detroit credit union has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.Federal Judge Gershwin Drain followed…
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - A 77-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for taking money from a Detroit-area church and has been…
MLive reports the Pastor of a church with around 750 members confessed to turning in receipts for reimbursement that were never approved.More from MLive:
Two embezzlement stories came the Associated Press wires this morning. One person was sentenced for embezzling money from a bank in Grand Rapids, and…
A former Highland Park charter school treasurer named Shantell Bell has been charged with embezzlement, the Associated Press reports:Authorities say a…