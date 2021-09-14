-
Update Sunday, Sept. 5 11:05 am:The state and Wayne County health departments are expanding the area recommended for evacuation due to potentially harmful…
The Michigan Supreme Court has reaffirmed that the Board of State Canvassers must certify a ballot question to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of…
The Michigan Supreme Court has issued an opinion on months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls President Trump’s emergency declaration for a southern border wall a “publicity stunt”.That’s why she’s signed…
Activists gathered in Lansing, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Ferndale to protest President Trump's national emergency declaration. Following months of clashes…
It’s been two years since Governor Rick Snyder followed the lead of local officials and declared a state of emergency in Flint.Officials say progress is…
Flint State Representative Sheldon Neeley would like to hear Governor Snyder commit to spend part of a budget surplus to address Flint’s water crisis…