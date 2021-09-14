-
What happens with a cash-strapped city loses its grip on the ability to govern and provide basic services for residents?New research from Michigan State…
-
A bipartisan group of lawmakers says state-appointed emergency managers have too much power invested in one person. Recently proposed legislation would…
-
Chanting “Save our school,” Benton Harbor parents, students and elected leaders brought their campaign to keep the city’s high school open to the…
-
In the spring of 2014, Flint's water source was switched to the Flint River.We know what happened when that untreated water leached lead from aging pipes,…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder credits a stronger economy, as well as state and local reforms, for an absence of Michigan cities and school districts being run by state…
-
Michigan's emergency manager law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and should be struck down, according…
-
A federal judge may rule soon on whether to give the Flint city council more time decide on a future drinking water source for the city.Tuesday, attorneys…
-
The cities of Lincoln Park and Pontiac have both improved their finances enough to exit state oversight and return to local control, according to press…
-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently made some significant claims against the city's former Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. Duggan accused Orr and his team of…
-
The community held a pep rally to support Muskegon Heights students Monday afternoon.The high school is on a list of 38 poorly performing schools that…