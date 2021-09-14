-
The Next Idea Take funding from the Affordable Care Act, add a $70 million state innovation model grant to the state Department of Health and Human…
-
A new report says preventable dental treatment is taking a bite out of Michigan hospital emergency room budgets.The Anderson Economic Group study says in…
-
How are we doing as a state and as a nation, when it comes to our emergency rooms and access to emergency health care?According to a report card recently…
-
State lawmakers will discuss making it more difficult to sue emergency room doctors, nurses and technicians for malpractice on Thursday.Livonia state…
-
Spectrum Health is launching a new clinic in Grand Rapids to target people who visit its emergency rooms more than 10 times a year.Doctor Corey Waller…