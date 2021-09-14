-
Environmental Protection Agency employees at a Grosse Ile facility will not be returning to work on Monday. The Large Lakes Research Station was closed on…
-
If you grew up in Michigan, you've probably got a pretty fair idea how the auto business works, including the basic fact that the vehicles rolling off…
-
The law firm that previously sued Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, and Fiat Chrysler for alleged cheating on diesel emissions says General Motors did the same…
-
Fiat Chrysler is headed to court. The federal government is suing the automaker for allegedly cheating on diesel emissions tests.The complaint filed in…
-
The Volkswagen emissions scandal settlement from earlier this year could mean new school buses for thousands of Michigan students.School officials in the…
-
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is updating its regulations around toxic chemicals in industrial air emissions.A press release from MDEQ…
-
The state of Michigan has hit a roadblock in its efforts to cut down on air pollution in Wayne County.U.S. Steel is suing the state over a rule that…
-
A law firm is suing General Motors, claiming the automaker's diesel Cruze sedans cheat on emissions tests, just like Volkswagen's diesels. Volkswagen is…
-
Updated 2/8/16 at 1:32 pm and 2/10/16 at 2:50 pmMany companies are making their carbon emissions public, to show they are doing their part to fight…
-
In his first U.S. press conference since being named CEO of Volkswagen, Matthias Mueller said he planned to submit a "package" of solutions to remedy the…