The state of Michigan will take a major step toward normal as most state COVID-19 restrictions are lifted on Tuesday. But many businesses continue to…
Manufacturing in West Michigan took a downward turn in July.That's according to the latest Institute for Supply Management survey from Grand Valley State…
The employment rate for individuals in Michigan with serious mental illness increased in 2018.That's according to a new report from the Michigan…
At a time of low unemployment for African Americans, educated, well-connected professionals are starting new lives in cities such as Charlotte, N.C.
About 7,000 Michigan workers went through a layoff in 2018, according to data from the state. That number was about the same as in 2017.The list doesn’t…
Everybody knows that Detroit has made it through bankruptcy, and that a remarkable coalition of people and politicians came together on a “Grand Bargain”…
My inner dialogue for this week's cartoon —Rational Me (RE): Let's please do something without Donald Trump in it. There's just so much going on with him…
Ford has reportedly come up with an answer to its lackluster stock performance: shed jobs.The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford is getting ready to…
For people who get out of prison, the chances of getting a job are often slim to none.There are programs to help ex-offenders find work and transition…
The Next IdeaWhen it comes to having a 21st-century workforce, Southeast Michigan is in the midst of a “perfect storm.”During years of economic decline,…