-
On Thursday, environmental groups and Native Americans plan to present Enbridge Energy with symbolic eviction notices. They want Enbridge to abide by…
-
If Line 5 is still pumping petroleum through the Straits of Mackinac on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has notified Enbridge Energy, she…
-
Enbridge Energy technically has one more day to shut down the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, but even the pipeline’s most vocal opponents…
-
Wisconsin regulators are investigating why it took Enbridge Energy more than a year to report the full extent of a petroleum product spill.Enbridge did…
-
For the first time in the tribe’s history, the Bay Mills Indian Community will have a tribal council made up entirely of women. “For me, I really see that…
-
As Canadian officials lobbied a Michigan Senate committee in March to keep the Line 5 pipeline open, Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) grew frustrated…
-
Attorneys general from Ohio, Louisiana, and Indiana are requesting amici status in Enbridge Energy's case against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's revocation…
-
Fifteen members of Congress, including five Republicans from Michigan, are asking President Joe Biden to support the Line 5 oil pipeline.During his first…
-
The plan to dig a nearly four-mile tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac and replace the Line 5 oil and gas pipelines continues to move forward.Last…
-
Updated at 5:26 p.m. on January 29, 2021:The State of Michigan is approving permits to allow an underground tunnel to be built under the Straits of…