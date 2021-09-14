-
Today on Stateside, Detroit police have identified a person of interest in the murders of three women in the city, cases that officials believe may be…
A diagnosis of a life-threatening illness is an enormous shock wave to any family.But there are extra challenges involved when that diagnosis happens for…
Let’s start with an undeniable fact: Someday, every single one of us is going to die. Death is one thing that we all have in common, but most of us tend…
There was a report on Michigan Radio’s Stateside program two days ago that revealed that while nine out of 10 of us want to have an end-of-life…
No matter what your circumstances in life, there is one great and final equalizer: Every single one of us will die.Yet it is often difficult for patients,…
Aging inmates are the fastest-growing population in Michigan’s prisons.This has presented a critical challenge: how to provide end-of-life care to those…
There’s been a big jump in the number of elderly people making living wills and other end-of-life directives.Dr. Maria Silveira is a University of…
There’s a bill making its way through the state legislature that would require Michigan hospitals to reveal when they will withhold treatment from…
It will soon be easier for Michigan hospitals and doctors to check to see if their patients have “advance medical directives." The directives help doctors…