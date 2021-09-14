-
Arctic Grayling are a fish that used to be native to Michigan's waterways. About a century ago, Michigan's populations were decimated by overfishing,…
Tens of thousands of trumpeter swans once flourished in the Great Lakes region. But widespread hunting brought the birds to the brink of extinction, and…
If you've ever seen a lake sturgeon, you know that there's something really mystifying and beautiful about this ancient fish. They’ve been around for more…
White nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in the U.S. since the fungal infection came here in the early 2000’s. Some kinds of bats have been hit…
Update, Thursday, January 9:The baby black rhino is nameless no more!The votes have been tallied and Jaali (pronounced like "jolly") is the winner. The…
Stateside: More people eligible for welfare; Pure Michigan’s impact; state’s most endangered speciesToday on Stateside, more people will be eligible for welfare benefits like food stamps and cash assistance under new rules rolled out by Governor Gretchen…
The Kirtland's warbler is being removed from the federal endangered species list after a successful battle to save it from extinction.The U.S. Fish and…
Today on Stateside, a public policy and economics professor at Hillsdale College weighs in on the free college tuition proposals that are bound to arise…
Today on Stateside, we talk to Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, from Michigan's 8th congressional district, about the current tensions with Iran…
The race is on to save one of the world’s rarest butterflies.The Mitchell’s satyr is an endangered species that can only be found in Michigan and Indiana.…