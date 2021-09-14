-
Some cities in Michigan are putting together climate change action plans. Part of that is making everything more energy efficient in order to reduce the…
-
A program that offers companies a zero-down, affordable way to finance energy efficiency programs is expanding.PACE stands for Property Assessed Clean…
-
Eastern Michigan University flipped the switch on its new co-generation plant Friday, making the university the first in Michigan to meet close to 100% of…
-
Several Democratic state representatives are planning to introduce legislation Tuesday that would require Michigan schools to be more energy efficient,…
-
The U.S. EPA estimates that companies in Michigan waste up to a third of the energy they buy because of inefficient buildings and equipment.But most of…
-
For Michigan family living off the grid, it's "not about the sacrifice, it's about paying attention"Living off the grid can be a lot of work, but Joe and Shelly Trumpey and their two daughters have managed it for years. Their home is near Grass Lake in…
-
The Michigan Public Service Commission says there was a nearly four-fold return on utilities' energy efficiency programs in 2013.State natural gas and…
-
A new report from Public Sector Consultants projects Michigan will lose enough energy production for 1 million people in 2016.According to Julie Metty…