-
The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) has been through its first count day of the school year. It’s an important day, because the number…
-
Enrollment in Michigan K -12 schools will likely fall more than 9 percent by the year 2025, compared to the year 2013, according to the National Center…
-
Leaders of Grand Rapids Public Schools say they’ve gained 160 students this school year, finally reversing a downward trend that’s lasted more than a…
-
One of the most challenging issues facing the new state Legislature is school finance.The Citizens Research Council recently released a report…
-
This week, Wayne State University announced plans that change what it means to be an "in-state" student at WSU.Beginning in January, residents from…
-
Many colleges and universities are still trying to develop their social media strategy. A study by Noel-Levitz Higher Education Consultants shows one in…