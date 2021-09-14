-
The change of ownership of the Palisades nuclear power plant took an important step this week.The plant’s current owner, Entergy Corporation, agreed in…
The Palisades nuclear plant shut down this morning. The plant near South Haven was scheduled to shut down Sunday, according to a plant spokeswoman, but it…
The company that owns the Palisades Nuclear Plant near South Haven wants a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit against it.Twenty-two security supervisors…
Regulators believe some workers at the Palisades Nuclear Plant got higher doses of radiation during a special project than the company says.According to…
Former workers at the Palisades nuclear plant are accusing management of lying to regulators about attempts to fix a work environment where managers put a…
People will get two opportunities this week to hear how the Palisades nuclear plant is doing. Palisades was recently listed as one of the worst-performing…
COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Operators of southwestern Michigan's Palisades Nuclear Power Plant say it's now offline for refueling and maintenance.New…
Federal nuclear regulators say it’ll be several weeks before they can determine if Entergy, the company that owns the Palisades Nuclear Plant, violated…
COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Operators have restarted the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in southwestern Michigan after finishing repairs to a water tank…
Even though Palisades is temporarily shut down, the nuclear power plant last night held a public open house it had scheduled more than a month ago.In a…