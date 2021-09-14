Environmental Health

-
Flint pediatrician, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, testified during a House hearing on Tuesday for the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed changes to the…
-
There are calls today for a state investigation into why the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality apparently failed to act on a warning of PFAS…
-
We Michiganders love our craft beer. In recent years, small breweries have been popping up everywhere, from big cities to small towns.But it turns out…
-
There has been a lot of coverage of PFAS in the news. That's shorthand for per- and polyfluorinated substances, and it’s a class of chemicals commonly…
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfHT97w_awYA Dearborn steel plant wants the state to let it legally emit more air pollution, a prospect that doesn’t sit…
-
The food industry wants the government to give the okay for calling products using genetically engineered ingredients “natural” foods.I went to my local…
-
The largest long-term children’s health study in United States history has launched in Michigan. Wayne County is the Michigan county participating in the…