Census tracts in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw and Grand Rapids scored high on an evaluation of environmental injustices, according to a…
Today on Stateside, we hear about what's included in the auto insurance reform bill that got a fast-tracked approval from the state Senate on Tuesday.…
The environmental justice movement aims to address the disproportionate impact that environmental degradation has on people of color, the economically…
The company that owns and operates Detroit’s massive trash incinerator abruptly announced Wednesday that it’s closing down the facility.The controversial…
On Black Friday, the federal government released its National Climate Assessment.Compiled by 13 federal agencies, the landmark report spells out the…
The world knows her as the doctor who used science to force the state of Michigan to admit it had caused the Flint water crisis. Following a tip from a…
A coalition of groups is demanding Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan shut down the city’s controversial incinerator.The groups, led by Breathe Free Detroit,…
Protecting the Great Lakes and Michigan's natural resources is a crucial task that's best accomplished by Michiganders working together.That means all…
The EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice is meant to defend communities that face a disproportionate share of the effects of pollution. But that office’s…
Poor air quality in Detroit is putting people into the hospital, and even killing some. It's making them sick and unable to go to work or school.That's…