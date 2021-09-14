environmental policy

-
Stateside: Ballot initiative on income tax; businesses push immigration reform; Arab American votersToday on Stateside, an activist group wants to convince voters to change Michigan’s constitution in order to restructure income taxes. Plus, how…
-
New research from the University of Michigan shows a lack of transparency when it comes to demographic data within environmental organizations.This comes…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan regulators allow unlicensed dispensaries and growers to reopen in midst of a medical marijuana shortage. Plus, a software…
-
On Black Friday, the federal government released its National Climate Assessment.Compiled by 13 federal agencies, the landmark report spells out the…
-
A majority of Americans say the federal government isn’t doing enough to protect air and water quality.That’s the latest from a national Pew Research…
-
Story updated June 9 at 2:07 p.m.In the wake of President Trump leaving the Paris Climate Agreement, several dozen mayors across the U.S. have created a…
-
A new survey finds a majority of Americans (54%) lean toward regulations as the best way to increase our use of renewable energy versus relying on…
-
The environment came up a handful of times in Governor Snyder’s State of the State address.The governor was often light on details, and he didn't talk…
-
This year is likely to be the hottest on record. Scientists with the World Meteorological Organization announced that recently, as world leaders met in…
-
While some cities across the U.S. are passing plastic bag bans and taxes, local governments in Michigan may not get to join in. The state Senate passed a…