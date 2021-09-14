-
The intense rainstorms and flooding that wreaked havoc on southeast Michigan last month are a sign of things to come with climate change—and President Joe…
-
The new administrator of the federal Environmental Protection Agency was in Flint Wednesday, in part to address the agency’s battered image in the…
-
Three environmental groups have notified the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency they plan to sue because the agency has not come up with a plan to…
-
A federal law blamed in part for slowing the response to the Flint water crisis is getting a major revision.Andrew Wheeler is the Environmental Protection…
-
Muskegon Lake was designated an Area of Concern by the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 1985. For decades now, state and local groups have been…
-
Federal and state environmental agencies have agreed on a groundwater cleanup plan for a site in Madison Heights where a toxic green-ooze leaked onto…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) are in the Midland area to assess the…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is suspending enforcement of some environmental laws duing the COVID-19 outbreak.The State of Michigan’s…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency indicates it will take years to regulate PFAS in drinking water, if it does at all. The USEPA has proposed to…
-
On December 20, a neon green slime was discovered leaking onto I-696 in Madison Heights. Soon after the leak was discovered, officials realized it was…