-
A bill that would prevent state agencies from adopting standards stricter than federal standards is on its way to the governor’s desk. This applies to…
-
The League of Conservation Voters recently issued a blog post about what the group calls “Five bad ideas for Michigan.” Those ideas touch on a range of…
-
MI bills aim to follow Indiana’s lead, where businesses have power to shape environmental rulemakingThe Michigan legislature is considering three bills that would change how the state of Michigan determines environmental regulations. They would create an…
-
A new survey finds a majority of Americans (54%) lean toward regulations as the best way to increase our use of renewable energy versus relying on…