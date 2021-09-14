Equality Michigan

-
A large crowd is expected Monday when the Michigan Civil Rights Commission is asked to revise how the word “sex” is interpreted under the state’s…
The largest national survey on transgender people in America shows a need for policy change in Michigan. That’s what a few transgender rights groups…
Jeff Montgomery was one of Michigan's first leading gay-rights activists. A personal tragedy drove him to become a fierce advocate for LGBT rights in…
Michigan's civil rights law offers protections based on race, religion, color, and national origin.It doesn't currently protect lesbian, gay, bisexual or…
By now, you've probably heard about Sunday's mass shooting in Orlando at a gay nightclub called Pulse. It's the largest mass shooting in United States…
It’s the upstarts versus the Establishment. Again.And, this time, we don’t mean the Tea Party versus the Republicans. Rather, we’re talking about the gay…
Nine major businesses based in Michigan got top scores for workplace equality for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender workers. That's according to the…
The Human Rights Campaign has issued this year's Municipal Equality Index, which measures how LGBT-friendly cities are.Michigan's results are rather…