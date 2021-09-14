-
The Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged bar fight between two Flint city officials. The fight between councilman Eric Mays and Mayor…
An internal fight on the Flint city council is a step closer toward spilling out into this fall’s general election.The Genesee County Election Commission…
The Flint city council fell short tonight in an effort to keep the city’s water distribution centers open for another month.The centers are expected to…
A Flint city councilman will learn Monday if he is going to spend the next year in jail.Councilman Eric Mays entered a plea of ‘no contest’ to a charge of…
A Flint city councilman today pleaded ‘no contest’ to a charge of “willful neglect of duty” related to his pawning his city-owned laptop.Police say…
Genesee County prosecutors are reviewing the case against a Flint city councilman who allegedly pawned his city issued laptop.Councilman Eric Mays admits…
The president of the Flint city council says it may be time to review the council’s ethics policy after another council member was jailed for a probation…
A Flint city councilman is facing a charge of driving under the influence. Councilman Wantwaz Davis is facing a misdemeanor charge following an accident…
After months of wrangling, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is reluctantly agreeing to hook the city up to the new Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline for the…
Flint city staff snubbed city council members who wanted to hold a special meeting tonight on the city’s drinking water problems.No city staffer showed up…