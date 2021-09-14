-
Wayne County will exempt all occupied properties from this year’s tax foreclosure auction, after County Treasurer Eric Sabree requested and was granted a…
In an unprecedented move, the Wayne County Treasurer says he will halt all tax foreclosures this year due to impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.“In…
Wayne County will foreclose on fewer Detroit homes this year for the fourth straight year, according to numbers the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office…
Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree is applauding a new law signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer that allows county treasurers to work with homeowners, and…
Today on Stateside, we talk about what's in the Environment Protection Agency's new plan to address PFAS contamination. Plus, Valentine's Day is all about…
Federal workers who live in Wayne County can get help with their delinquent property taxes.The Wayne County Treasurer's office is offering extensions to…
Anti-foreclosure protesters targeted Wayne County treasurer Eric Sabree where he lives—outside his Detroit home—on Thursday, calling for an end to…