eric schertzing

-
Time is running out before Election Day, and some groups think their money would be better spent elsewhere.The Associated Press reports Republican groups…
-
Congressional candidates in mid-Michigan appeared together in a debate Tuesday night. The 8th District candidates were asked about the usual topics, and…
-
Former state senate majority leader Mike Bishop easily defeated state representative Tom McMillin Tuesday, after a sometimes negative Republican primary…
-
Republican Congressman Mike Rogers’ decision to retire from his 8th congressional district seat is leaving a void that Michigan Democrats hope to fill.The…