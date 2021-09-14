-
Michigan says more than one-fifth of local governments have an underfunded pension plan, retirement health care plan or both.The Treasury Department on…
-
The state of Michigan’s emergency manager law has received considerable criticism in the wake of the Flint water crisis. The concept of the state moving…
-
Michigan cities are getting a little help dealing with financial problems.Michigan State University’s new Local Government Finance and Policy Center is…
-
There is a lot of controversy surrounding Michigan’s use of emergency managers. The Flint water fiasco, the decline of the Detroit Public School system –…
-
As the city of Detroit swiftly works its way through bankruptcy court there are some bright spots on the horizon. The state of Michigan, foundations and…
-
The latest Michigan community to fall into financial collapse is the tiny half-square mile community of Royal Oak Township, in Oakland County.Late last…
-
No matter who is commenting or offering expert opinion on the Detroit bankruptcy, everyone seems to agree on the fact that this is "uncharted territory."…
-
The city of Detroit continues to try to find a way out of its fiscal crisis.A new report led by Michigan State University economist, Eric Scorsone,…