Today, on Stateside, Democratic U.S. Senator Gery Peters discussed what we still don’t know about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Plus, how…
Today on Stateside, a look at where Michigan stands with COVID-19 infections, vaccinations, and power machinations. Also, an exploration of writer Ernest…
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 and the threat to schools as many districts approach the remaining weeks of the school year. Then, a new PBS documentary…
In high school English classes, students are often tasked with trudging through the classics. At West Bloomfield High School, in Jennifer Tianen’s class,…
The vast woods, rivers, and wildlife of Northern Michigan captured Hemingway’s heart and imagination early in life. “Michigan always represented a great…
Ernest Hemingway spent his boyhood summers in Michigan, and the last 20 years of his life in Cuba. Today, Finca Vigia, Hemingway’s Cuban home, is…
Childhood summers spent fishing and swimming in a pristine Northern Michigan lake would later inspire Ernest Hemingway's The Last Good Country.The…
Michigan has a long and well-known history of car manufacturing, mining, logging, and agriculture.But there's something else this state produces: writers.…
Looking for a clean, well-lighted place to lay your head?A company has plans to develop a slew of Ernest Hemingway-inspired hotels and resorts. The folks…