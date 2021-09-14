-
A relatively dry February in Michigan still produced record-setting monthly water levels in four out of the five Great Lakes.That's bad news for residents…
Large waves and Lake Michigan’s record high water level are breaking down the barrier that protects the historic Point Betsie Lighthouse in Frankfort.Key…
Today on Stateside, what the worsening erosion of Great Lakes shorelines looks like from a bird’s eye view. Plus, an expected flood of absentee ballots…
Record high water levels in the Great Lakes are wreaking havoc on Michigan’s shorelines. Dramatic erosion along the shore has put both private homes and…
Ongoing erosion is threatening the main road connecting southeast Michigan to the Thumb.M-25 follows the Lake Huron shoreline. But in part of Sanilac…
For many of us, it is more pleasurable to look at pictures of beautiful sunrises than to get up and actually see beautiful sunrises.However, Bugsy Sailor…
State officials are working to quickly approve permits for work along the Great Lakes to try to save properties threatened by erosion. The state received…
A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion.Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition…
Today on Stateside, Great Lakes water levels are at record or near-record highs, leading to dramatic shoreline erosion and threatening lakeshore…
The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has experienced a lot of damage the past few years, from battering storms to rising water levels.MLive reports…